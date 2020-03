March 17 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* IS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING CAPACITY ON TASMAN ROUTES DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TRAVEL DEMAND

* OVERALL, TASMAN CAPACITY WILL REDUCE BY 80% FROM 30 MARCH TO 30 JUNE

* CHANGES TO TAKE EFFECT FROM MARCH 30 MARCH THROUGH TO JUNE 30 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)