BRIEF-Air New Zealand Says Will Recommence Travel To Nine Ports In Australia

April 6 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AIR NZ WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT OF TASMAN BUBBLE

* AIRLINE WILL BE RE-COMMENCING TRAVEL TO 9 PORTS IN AUSTRALIA, WITH INITIAL CAPACITY AT APPROXIMATELY 70% OF PRE-COVID LEVELS

* COMMENCEMENT OF QUARANTINE-FREE TRANS-TASMAN TRAVEL IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE CASH BURN

* AIRLINE’S CASH BURN GUIDANCE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED AT THIS TIME.

* AIR NEW ZEALAND TRANS-TASMAN FLIGHTS ARE ON SALE NOW