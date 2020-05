BRIEF-Air New Zealand Sees Underlying Loss For FY20

May 26 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* PREPARING FOR A SCENARIO IN WHICH AIRLINE IS STILL 30% SMALLER THAN PRE-COVID LEVELS IN 2 YEARS’ TIME

* AS AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON 25 MAY, SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY IS ABOUT NZ$640 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO REDUCE AVERAGE MONTHLY CASH OUTFLOWS BY ABOUT NZ$50 MILLION TO NZ$60 MILLION FOR 2021 FY

* IMPLEMENTED LABOUR REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 30 PERCENT, OR 4,000 EMPLOYEES

* EXPECTING TO REPORT AN UNDERLYING LOSS FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING SPECIFIC 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* FOR H2 OF 2020 FY, NETWORK CAPACITY EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 50% LOWER THAN PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD

* EXPECTING TO RECOGNISE HEDGE LOSSES & IMPAIRMENTS ON SOME AIRCRAFT ASSETS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO BOOK IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN 2020 FY RELATING TO SOME OF BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT

* AIR NEW ZEALAND SEES TOTAL REORGANISATION COST FOR YEAR TO NZ$140 MILLION TO NZ$160 MILLION

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ON BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT IN RANGE OF NZ$350 MILLION TO NZ$450 MILLION

* TO GROUND AIRLINE’S BOEING 777-200 & 777-300 FLEET UNTIL AT LEAST END OF 2020

* NET IMPACT OF FUEL HEDGING LOSSES FOR 2020 CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$85 MILLION TO NZ$105 MILLION

* AIR NEW ZEALAND SEES FY GAIN ON SALE FROM AIRPORT SLOTS OF ABOUT NZ$21 MILLION

* AIR NEW ZEALAND SEES DEFERRAL OR CANCELLATION OF ALMOST NZ$700 MILLION IN EXPECTED CAPEX TO DEC 2022