July 1 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* DUE TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS AIR NZ WILL NOT OPERATE PASSENGER SERVICES FROM AUCKLAND TO MELBOURNE FROM 1 JULY TO 14 JULY

* MELBOURNE TO AUCKLAND PASSENGER SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS DEMAND REQUIRES

* NZ127 & NZ128 TODAY WILL BE CANCELLED