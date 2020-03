BRIEF-Air New Zealand To Operate Limited International Network From March 30-May 31

March 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* TO OPERATE LIMITED INTERNATIONAL NETWORK FROM 30 MARCH TO 31 MAY TO ENABLE ESSENTIAL TRAVEL & KEEP AIR FREIGHT MOVING

* DOMESTIC SERVICES INTO AUCKLAND WILL BE SCHEDULED TO ALLOW TRAVELLERS TO CONNECT ONTO TASMAN AND PACIFIC ROUTES

* OVERALL, INTERNATIONAL CAPACITY WILL REDUCE BY 95% FROM PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS

* RETIMING HONG KONG SERVICE TO NIGHT OPERATION EX AUCKLAND & HONG KONG TO MAXIMISE CONNECTION OPPORTUNITIES FOR CARGO

* LIKELY TO OPERATE ONE RETURN SERVICE PER WEEK FROM AUCKLAND FROM SAMOA AND TONGA

* TO OPERATE LIMITED INTERNATIONAL NETWORK TO KEEP AIR FREIGHT MOVING THROUGH CARGO CORRIDORS TO N. AMERICA, ASIA Further company coverage: