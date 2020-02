BRIEF-Air New Zealand To Reduce Capacity On Shanghai And Hong Kong Route Due To Coronavirus

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* REDUCING CAPACITY ON SHANGHAI ROUTE THROUGHOUT APRIL, AND HONG KONG THROUGHOUT APRIL & MAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS ON CUSTOMER DEMAND

* SHANGHAI SERVICES CURRENTLY SUSPENDED UNTIL 29 MARCH DUE TO INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BANS AFFECTING CREW LOGISTICS & CUSTOMER BOOKINGS

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG SERVICES DESPITE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* HONG KONG SERVICES, CURRENTLY OPERATED BY CATHAY PACIFIC, WILL RESUME ON AIR NEW ZEALAND AIRCRAFT FROM 29 MARCH

* HONG KONG SERVICES WILL BE ADJUSTED FROM 7 RETURN SERVICES PER WEEK TO 4 RETURN SERVICES PER WEEK FROM 21 APRIL – 31 MAY