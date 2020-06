BRIEF-Air NZ Says Plans To Operate Around 55% Of Usual Domestic Capacity (Compared To Pre-Covid-19 Levels) During July & Aug

June 4 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AIR NEW ZEALAND - PLANS TO OPERATE AROUND 55% OF USUAL DOMESTIC CAPACITY (COMPARED TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS) DURING JULY & AUG

* AIR NEW ZEALAND- TIMARU-WELLINGTON AND TAUPO-AUCKLAND ROUTES RESUME COMING MONDAY

* AIR NEW ZEALAND - FROM NEXT MONTH, WILL RESUME INVERCARGILL-AUCKLAND A320 JET SERVICE WHICH WILL OPERATE 4 RETURN SERVICES A WEEK

* AIR NEW ZEALAND-TO ALSO RESUME OPERATING INVERCARGILL-WELLINGTON, CHRISTCHURCH-ROTORUA & CHRISTCHURCH-NEW PLYMOUTH ROUTES

* AIR NEW ZEALAND- ADDITIONAL FREQUENCIES WILL CONTINUE TO BE REINTRODUCED BACK INTO SCHEDULE AS DEMAND PERMITS