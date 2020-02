Feb 14 (Reuters) - Air Partner PLC:

* AIR PARTNER - EVACUATES OVER 300 BRITISH AND EU NATIONALS FROM WUHAN IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* AIR PARTNER - EVACUATION FLIGHTS TOOK PLACE ON JAN 31 & FEB 8, CARRYING OVER 125 AND 200 PASSENGERS RESPECTIVELY