June 4 (Reuters) - Air Partner PLC:

* SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

* FOR FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF YEAR, UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS SHOW AN EXPECTED UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £7.5M

* FORWARD ORDER BOOK FOR JUNE IS ALSO STRONG, WITH CONTINUED DEMAND FOR FREIGHT AND GROUP CHARTER SERVICES

* NOW ALSO SEEING SOME EARLY SIGNS OF RECOVERY WITHIN PRIVATE JETS AND SAFETY & SECURITY