BRIEF-Air Partner Says Unable To Make A Recommendation On Dividend Until Virus Crises Has Passed

March 18 (Reuters) - Air Partner PLC:

* AIR PARTNER PLC - AIR PARTNER STATEMENT - COVID-19 UPDATE

* AIR PARTNER PLC - LONG-TERM CONTRACTS REMAIN UNAFFECTED, THOUGH SOME ACTIVITIES SUCH AS COVERT SECURITY AT AIRPORTS WILL BE IMPACTED

* AIR PARTNER PLC - NO LONGER POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 JANUARY 2021

* AIR PARTNER PLC - ACROSS GROUP, COSTS ARE BEING TIGHTLY MANAGED TO PRESERVE CASH AND TO MAINTAIN SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL

* AIR PARTNER PLC - EXPECTS THAT IT WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO MAKE A RECOMMENDATION ON DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL CRISIS HAS PASSED