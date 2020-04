BRIEF-Air Partner Sees Business To Slow As Pandemic Continues To Restrict Aviation Activity Globally

April 1 (Reuters) - Air Partner PLC:

* AIR PARTNER - UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS FOR FEB, FLASH REPORT FOR MARCH SHOW MONTHS GENERATED PROFITS WELL AHEAD OF BOTH BUDGET AND PRIOR YEAR

* AIR PARTNER PLC - ORDER BOOK FOR APRIL IS ENCOURAGING, WITH INCREASE IN FREIGHT ACTIVITY WITNESSED IN MARCH CONTINUING

* AIR PARTNER PLC - FREIGHT DIVISION HAS SEEN A PICK-UP IN DEMAND FOR MOVEMENT OF GOODS TO KEEP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS OPERATING DURING PANDEMIC

* AIR PARTNER PLC - EXPECTATION IS THAT BUSINESS WILL NOW SLOW AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO RESTRICT AVIATION ACTIVITY GLOBALLY.