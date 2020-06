BRIEF-AIR PASSENGER NUMBERS SEEN REBOUNDING TO 3.38 BILLION IN 2021 - IATA

June 9 (Reuters) - International Air Transport Association (IATA):

* GLOBAL 2020 AIR TRAFFIC IN RPK SEEN FALLING 54.7% AS PASSENGER NUMBERS HALVE TO 2.25 BILLION - IATA

* CHEAPER FUEL TO ACCOUNT FOR 15% OF AIRLINE COSTS THIS YEAR, DOWN FROM 23.7% IN 2019 - IATA

* AIR CARGO RATES EXPECTED TO SHOW 30% GAIN FOR 2020 ON CAPACITY SHORTAGE, VOLUMES DOWN 17% - IATA

* GLOBAL AIRLINE REVENUE SEEN HALVING TO $419 BILLION THIS YEAR THEN RISING TO $598 BILLION IN 2021 - IATA

* AIR PASSENGER NUMBERS SEEN REBOUNDING TO 3.38 BILLION IN 2021, STILL 25.6% BELOW 2019 LEVEL - IATA

* AIRLINE PASSENGER REVENUE DECLINE SEEN OUTPACING TRAFFIC SLUMP ON FARE DISCOUNTING - IATA (Reporting by Laurence Frost)