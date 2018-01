Jan 25 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS DECLARES 15-CENT DIVIDEND INCREASE, THE LARGEST IN COMPANY‘S HISTORY

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC - ‍BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON CO'S COMMON STOCK TO $1.10 PER SHARE FROM 95 CENTS, A 16 PERCENT INCREASE​