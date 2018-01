BRIEF-Air Products Q1 Reports GAAP EPS Of $0.70 From Continuing Operations

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS REPORTS VERY STRONG FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.15 TO $7.35

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65 TO $1.70

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.79 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES $2.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.08 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS - ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FORECAST FOR FY 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.2 TO $1.4 BILLION ON A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS​

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED A NET $239 MILLION, OR $1.09 PER SHARE, CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS - Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED $0.05 BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: