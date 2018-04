BRIEF-Air Products Sees Q3 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.80 TO $1.85

April 26 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS REPORTS STRONG FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; GAAP EPS UP 36 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED EPS UP 20 PERCENT OVER PRIOR YEAR

* SEES Q3 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $1.85

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.71 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.89 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $2.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.2 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.25 TO $7.40

* INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BILLION TO $2.0 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.87 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S