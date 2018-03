March 19 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS TO PROVIDE HYDROGEN FUELING EQUIPMENT TO CHINA ENERGY INVESTMENT GROUP’S FIRST HYDROGEN FUELING STATION IN CHINA

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC - ‍SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: