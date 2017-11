Nov 20 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS WINS SECOND LONG-TERM OXYGEN AND NITROGEN SUPPLY CONTRACT FROM LEADING GLOBAL MANUFACTURER IN GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA

* AIR PRODUCTS - AS PER CONTRACT, CO WILL BUILD TWO SETS OF CRYOGENIC AIR SEPARATION PLANTS IN GUANGDONG, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO COME ON-STREAM IN 2018​