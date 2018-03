March 26 (Reuters) - Air T Inc:

* AIR T INC SAYS ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC - SEC FILING

* AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, WILL AGREE TO SUPPORT SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT TWO ANNUAL MEETINGS

* AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, REQUESTS THE REMOVAL OF MSSRS. ZABALLOS AND ZENZ FROM THE BOARD

* AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, REQUESTS TO ACCEPT ONE BOARD NOMINATION FROM AIR T INC