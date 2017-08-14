FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Air T ‍on August 10, 2017 foreclosed on all personal property and rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Air T ‍on August 10, 2017 foreclosed on all personal property and rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Air T Inc:

* Air T Inc - ‍on August 10, 2017, company foreclosed on all personal property and rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada

* Air T Inc - ‍on August 8, 2017, ontario court issued an order adjudging Delphax Canada to be bankrupt​

* Air T Inc - ‍recipients of foreclosure notice did not object to foreclosure or redeem​

* Air T - foreclosure completed on Aug 10, co accepted personal property,rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada Source text: (bit.ly/2hZSDeb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.