BRIEF-Air Transport Services enters indenture related to issuance of notes
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Air Transport Services enters indenture related to issuance of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air Transport Services Group - on Sept 29 co entered into indenture relating to issuance of notes with U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee

* Air Transport Services Group says notes to bear interest at annual rate of 1.125% - SEC filing

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - notes will be payable on April 15, Oct 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2018 & will mature on Oct 15, 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2fEwzpj) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
