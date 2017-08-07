FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 4 days
BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 mln
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 million compared to last year​

* ‍Expects that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2017 will be approximately $260 million​

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.91; qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.21

* ‍For FY2017, atsg projects capital expenditures of approximately $335 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $236.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

