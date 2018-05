BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group Reports Q1 EPS $0.26 From Continuing Operations

May 7 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $269.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MILLION

* AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES - CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MILLION, UP 16 PERCENT FROM 2017