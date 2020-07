July 7 (Reuters) - Airasia Group Bhd:

* AIRASIA FORECASTS 2020 CAPACITY TO BE 45-60% OF 2019 CAPACITY, 2021 CAPACITY TO BE 85% OF 2019 - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* AIRASIA FORECASTS LOAD FACTOR OF 70-75% IN 2020, DOWN FROM 85% IN 2019, RETURN TO 85% IN 2021 - PRESENTATION SLIDES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)