June 22 (Reuters) - Airasia Group Bhd:

* BURSA SECURITIES GRANTED CO ADDITIONAL EXTENSION OF TIME OF 1 MONTH FOR ISSUANCE OF Q1 2020 RESULTS FROM 30 JUNE TO 31 JULY

* QUARTERLY RESULTS & ANNUAL REPORTS WERE DUE BY 31 MAY & 30 APRIL RESPECTIVELY

* BURSA SECURITIES GRANTED CO ADDITIONAL EXTENSION OF TIME OF 1 MONTH FOR ISSUANCE OF ANNUAL REPORT 2019 FROM 30 JUNE TO 31 JULY