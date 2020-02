Feb 27 (Reuters) - Airasia Group Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 3.36 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.82 BILLION RGT, NET LOSS 395 MILLION RGT

* BOARD IS PROJECTING THAT IT MAY NOT ACHIEVE INTERNAL PROJECTIONS FOR THE YEAR.

* AIRLINE INDUSTRY SEVERELY AFFECTED BY RAPID SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID 19) IN EARLY 2020

* ARE NOT SPARED THE EFFECTS OF COVID 19