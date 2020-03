BRIEF-AirAsia Group To Temporarily Suspend Some International & Domestic Flights

March 26 (Reuters) - Airasia Group Bhd:

* TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SOME INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC FLIGHTS OPERATED BY AIRASIA BHD

* AIRASIA INDIA TO TEMPORARY SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS FROM 25 MARCH 2020 FOR 21 DAYS

* AIRASIA MALAYSIA TO TEMPORARY SUSPEND ALL INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC FLIGHTS FROM 28 MARCH 2020 TO 21 APRIL 2020

* AIRASIA THAILAND (FD) TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FROM 22 MAR-25 APRIL; DOMESTIC OPERATIONS CONTINUE AT REDUCED FREQUENCY

* PREPARED TO REINSTATE SERVICES AS SOON AS SITUATION IMPROVES, SUBJECT TO NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS

* AIRASIA INDONESIA SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FREQUENCY; DOMESTIC OPERATIONS CONTINUE AT REDUCED FREQUENCY

* AIRASIA PHILIPPINES TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL INTERNATIONAL, DOMESTIC FLIGHTS FROM 20MARCH-14APRIL DURING LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

