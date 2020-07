July 8 (Reuters) - Airasia Group Bhd:

* ERNST & YOUNG ISSUED UNQUALIFIED AUDIT OPINION WITH EMPHASIS OF MATTER ON MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO GOING CONCERN

* E&Y ISSUED OPINION ABOUT MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO GOING CONCERN IN RESPECT OF CO’S AUDITED FINANCIALS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2019

* WILL RE-ASSESS CONDITION & ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT CONTINUES TO TRIGGER ANY OF CRITERIA IN PN17 RELIEF MEASURES