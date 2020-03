March 26 (Reuters) - AirAsia X Bhd:

* RESOLVED TO TEMPORARILY HIBERNATE MOST OF ITS AIRCRAFT AT ITS HUB IN KUALA LUMPUR FROM 28 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MAY 2020

* MOVE IN RESPONSE TO UNFORESEEN EXTENSIVE AND INCREASING BORDER RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source: (bit.ly/39mfwOe) Further company coverage: