June 22 (Reuters) -

* AIRBNB CEO BRIAN CHESKY SAYS THE COMPANY IS READY FOR ANOTHER DOWNTURN THANKS TO SIGNIFICANT COST CUTS - CNBC

* AIRBNB CEO BRIAN CHESKY SAYS CO IS WAITING FOR THE MARKET TO SETTLE BEFORE IT MOVES FORWARD WITH ITS PLANS TO GO PUBLIC - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/37V4r82