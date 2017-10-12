BRIEF-Airbnb says collaborating with Newgard Development to support home sharing in new apartment buildings‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* Airbnb - co, Miami-based Newgard Development Group announced that they are collaborating to support home sharing in new apartment buildings‍​

* Airbnb - first project, a 324 unit building in Kissimmee, Florida, to be branded as “NIIDO powered by Airbnb”‍​

* Airbnb - co, NIIDO to work together to design new units, buildings; NIIDO to support costs of construction and retain full ownership of the buildings

* Airbnb - NIIDO tenants will have access to a new app fully integrated with Airbnb

* Airbnb-NIIDO tenants will sign annual leases, will be permitted to homeshare individual rooms or entire units through Airbnb up to 180 nights per year Source: (bit.ly/2wSyJVH)