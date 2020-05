May 15 (Reuters) - AIRBNB:

* AIRBNB - GUESTS TO GET FULL REFUNDS IN CASH OR TRAVEL CREDIT FOR CANCELLATIONS OF COVID-19 IMPACTED RESERVATIONS BOOKED BEFORE MARCH 15

* AIRBNB - GUESTS TO GET FULL REFUNDS IN CASH OR TRAVEL CREDIT FOR CANCELLATIONS OF COVID-19 IMPACTED CHECK-INS UP TO JUNE 30

* AIRBNB SAYS EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES POLICY WILL ALSO APPLY TO RESERVATIONS BOOKED ON OR BEFORE MARCH 14, 2020 WITH CHECK-INS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2z1HOl1)