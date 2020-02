Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* AIRBNB SWINGS TO A LOSS AS COSTS CLIMB AHEAD OF IPO - WSJ

* AIRBNB RACKED UP $322 MILLION NET LOSS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS THROUGH SEPT 2019, DOWN FROM $200 MILLION PROFIT FOR SAME PERIOD THE YEAR BEFORE - WSJ

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT COULD DELAY AIRBNB IPO - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/3btvlF7