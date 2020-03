BRIEF-Airboss Provides Covid-19 Business Update

March 19 (Reuters) - AirBoss of America Corp:

* AIRBOSS PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - WILL REVIEW AND IMPLEMENT ALL APPROPRIATE COST CONTAINMENT MEASURES FOR ENGINEERED PRODUCTS

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - NET SALE LOSSES IN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE UP TO $2.5 MILLION PER WEEK IN EVENT OF FULL CLOSURE

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA- CO MAY NEED TO SUSPEND AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS PRODUCTION AT ENGINEERED PRODUCTS BUSINESS IN AUBURN HILLS

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA- MAY NEED TO SUSPEND AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS PRODUCTION DUE TO U.S. “BIG THREE” AUTOMAKERS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING/SLOWING DOWN PRODUCTION

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - OPERATIONS AT AIRBOSS’ OTHER FACILITIES IN NORTH AMERICA REMAIN RELATIVELY UNAFFECTED AT THIS TIME

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA - IN RUBBER SOLUTIONS, RECENTLY GOT CUSTOMERS FEEDBACK IN TIRE SECTOR THAT SUGGEST POTENTIAL CUT IN REQUESTED VOLUMES IN IMMEDIATE NEAR-TERM

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AIRBOSS DEFENSE GROUP HAS SEEN INCREASED LEVELS OF INTEREST IN SELECTED PRODUCT LINES

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - EXPECTS TO SEE IMPACT OF ANY OPERATIONAL CHANGES IN ITS Q2 RESULTS