BRIEF-Airbus Adapts Commercial Aircraft Production And Assembly Activities In Northern Germany And Alabama

April 6 (Reuters) - AIRBUS SE:

* ADAPTS COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY ACTIVITIES IN NORTHERN GERMANY AND ALABAMA SITES IN COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* CERTAIN ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE ON SITE, INCLUDING BUILDING AND INSTALLATION MAINTENANCE, AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE, SOME CRITICAL PRODUCT SAFETY AND CUSTOMER DRIVEN OPERATIONS

* DURING PAST 2 WEEKS, AIRBUS PAUSED PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY WORK IN FRANCE AND SPAIN FOR 4 DAYS

* COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY ACTIVITIES IN BREMEN WILL BE PAUSED FROM 6 APRIL UNTIL 27 APRIL INCLUSIVE, WITH KEY BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES CONTINUING ON SITE

* PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY IN FRANCE HAS RESUMED GRADUALLY SINCE 23 MARCH

* COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT WING PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE UK AND COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN SPAIN AND CANADA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY PAUSED REFLECTING STOCK LEVELS AND LATEST GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN STADE WILL PAUSE PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY FROM 5-11 APRIL INCLUSIVE, WITH SOME ADDITIONAL PAUSE DAYS IN THE WEEKS THAT FOLLOW IN SELECTED PRODUCTION DEPARTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)