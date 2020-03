March 26 (Reuters) - AIRBUS SE:

* AIRBUS ADAPTS WING PRODUCTION ACTIVITY IN COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* PRODUCTION AND CORRESPONDING ACTIVITIES FOR SUPPORT TO PRODUCTION OF THE WING PLANTS IN BREMEN, FILTON AND BROUGHTON WILL BE REDUCED

* EXTENDED EASTER HOLIDAY TO BE IMPLEMENTED AT BROUGHTON AND FILTON AND A REDUCED WORKING WEEK AT BREMEN

* AIRBUS IS MAINTAINING BUSINESS CONTINUITY ACROSS ITS GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL STREAM Source text: bit.ly/2UIU6G6 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)