April 26, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Airbus and Audi partner to provide air & ground urban mobility services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Airbus SE/Audi:

* Airbus and the German car manufacturer Audi have teamed up to develop real, near-term urban mobility solutions

* Beginning this summer, Airbus – through its on-demand helicopter platform Voom – will partner with Audi to deliver an end-to-end transportation service, starting in São Paulo and Mexico City

* This partnership will provide premium ground transportation serviced by Audi vehicles and helicopter transport via Airbus’ Voom service, allowing customers to have a seamless and ultra-convenient travel experience

