April 10 (Reuters) - AIRBUS GROUP:

* AIRBUS AND ZODIAC AEROSPACE ENTER INTO A PARTNERSHIP FOR A NEW LOWER-DECK PASSENGER SLEEPING FACILITIES

* TO BE INCLUDED IN CATALOGUE OF CERTIFIED SOLUTIONS BY 2020, INITIALLY ON A330

* OFFERABILITY OF SLEEPER COMPARTMENTS ON A350 XWB AIRLINER IS ALSO BEING STUDIED