Feb 9 (Reuters) - AIRBUS GROUP:

* A320NEO PRATT & WHITNEY GTF ENGINE ISSUE

* ISSUE IDENTIFIED ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF RECENTLY DELIVERED PRATT & WHITNEY GTF ENGINES AFFECTING THE HIGH PRESSURE COMPRESSOR AFT HUB

* AIRBUS AND PRATT & WHITNEY ARE ASSESSING THE SITUATION.

* EASA, THE EUROPEAN AVIATION SAFETY AGENCY HAS PUBLISHED AN EMERGENCY AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE.

* AIRBUS HAS INFORMED ITS AFFECTED A320NEO CUSTOMERS AND OPERATORS.