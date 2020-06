BRIEF-Airbus Announces Reduction Of Around 15,000 Positions To Adapt To COVID-19 Environment

June 30 (Reuters) - AIRBUS GROUP:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AIRBUS PLANS TO FURTHER ADAPT TO COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* NECESSARY REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 15,000 POSITIONS ACROSS AIRBUS’ GLOBAL WORKFORCE

* INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH SOCIAL PARTNERS LAUNCHED, AGREEMENTS TARGETED IN 2020

* AIRBUS ANTICIPATES NEED TO ADAPT ITS GLOBAL WORKFORCE DUE TO COVID-19 BY APPROXIMATELY: - 5,000 POSITIONS IN FRANCE

* COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT BUSINESS ACTIVITY HAS DROPPED BY CLOSE TO 40% IN RECENT MONTHS AS INDUSTRY FACES AN UNPRECEDENTED CRISIS

* 5,100 POSITIONS CUT IN GERMANY

* WITH AIR TRAFFIC NOT EXPECTED TO RECOVER TO PRE-COVID LEVELS BEFORE 2023 AND POTENTIALLY AS LATE AS 2025, AIRBUS NOW NEEDS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO REFLECT POST COVID-19 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

* 1,700 POSITIONS CUT IN UK

* 1,300 POSITIONS TO BE CUT AT AIRBUS’ OTHER WORLDWIDE SITES

* THESE JOB CUT FIGURES DO NOT INCLUDE APPROXIMATELY 900 POSITIONS STEMMING FROM A PRE-COVID-19 IDENTIFIED NEED TO RESTRUCTURE PREMIUM AEROTEC IN GERMANY

* CEO SAYS AIRBUS IS FACING GRAVEST CRISIS THIS INDUSTRY HAS EVER EXPERIENCED

* THANK OUR GOVERNMENTAL PARTNERS AS THEY HELP US PRESERVE OUR EXPERTISE AND KNOW-HOW AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

* OUR MANAGEMENT TEAM AND OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE FULLY COMMITTED TO LIMITING SOCIAL IMPACT OF THIS ADAPTATION

* COMPULSORY ACTIONS CANNOT BE RULED OUT AT THIS STAGE BUT AIRBUS WOULD LOOK TO AVOID THIS WHERE POSSIBLE