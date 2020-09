Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* AIRBUS CEO FAURY SAYS SITUATION WITH AIRLINES WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT SINCE SUMMER

* AIRBUS CEO FAURY SAYS WILL BE DIFFICULT TO RESTRICT OURSELVES TO VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCIES GLOBALLY

* AIRBUS CEO FAURY SAYS THERE ARE MANY MEASURES WE CAN ADOPT ASIDE FROM COMPULSORY REDUNDANCIES

* AIRBUS CEO FAURY SAYS CANNOT GUARANTEE THERE WILL BE NO COMPULSORY REDUNDANCIES (Reporting by Christian Lowe)