BRIEF-Airbus CEO says 40% of activity has disappeared due to COVID-19 crisis

June 30 (Reuters) - Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury :

* SAYS 40% OF AIRBUS ACTIVITY HAS DISAPPEARED DUE TO CRISIS AND WILL PROBABLY TAKE A LONG TIME TO COME BACK

* SAYS JOB CUTS DO NOT INCLUDE SOME 2600 REDUCTIONS ALREADY PLANNED IN DEFENCE AND SPACE BUSINESS

* SAYS NOT EXTENDING TEMPORARY LABOUR CONTRACTS

* SAYS GOVERNMENTS HAVE HELPED SOFTEN IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON AEROSPACE BUSINESS

* SAYS PRODUCTION RATES STILL IN THE SAME BALLPARK AS ANNOUNCED IN APRIL, THERE WILL BE FURTHER MINOR ADAPTATIONS