March 12 (Reuters) - AIRBUS SE:

* AIRBUS CONFIRMS THAT AN EMPLOYEE AT ITS MADRID (GETAFE) SITE IN SPAIN HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AND IS NOW RECEIVING MEDICAL ATTENTION

* STATEMENT ON EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, ALL CO-WORKERS WHO HAVE BEEN IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH THIS EMPLOYEE HAVE BEEN ASKED TO SELF-QUARANTINE BY STAYING AT HOME FOR THE NEXT 14 DAYS Source text : bit.ly/2W3G9Vn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)