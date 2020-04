BRIEF-Airbus Deploys A350-1000 Aircraft In Fight Against COVID-19 Crisis

April 6 (Reuters) - AIRBUS SE:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY THE DEPLOYMENT OF AIRBUS A350-1000 IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 CRISIS

* CONTINUES TO PURCHASE AND SUPPLY MILLIONS OF FACE MASKS FROM CHINA, LARGE MAJORITY WHICH TO BE DONATED TO FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK

* AIRBUS FLIGHT TEST CREW HAS JUST COMPLETED LATEST MISSION WITH A350-1000 TEST AIRCRAFT, WHICH RETURNED TO FRANCE WITH 4 MILLION FACE MASKS CARGO ON APRIL 5

* A350-1000 LEFT TOULOUSE (FRANCE) ON APRIL 3, REACHING AIRBUS SITE IN TIANJIN (CHINA) ON APRIL 4 BEFORE RETURNING TO HAMBURG ON SAME DAY

* ALSO DEPLOYED A400M AND ITS BELUGA FLEET TO TRANSPORT SHIPMENTS OF MASKS BETWEEN ITS EUROPEAN SITES IN FRANCE, GERMANY, THE UK AND SPAIN

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)