March 26 (Reuters) - AIRBUS GROUP:

* FLC GROUP SELECTS A321NEO FOR BAMBOO AIRWAYS

* VIETNAM’S FLC GROUP HAS SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH AIRBUS FOR UP TO 24 A321NEO AIRCRAFT

* BAMBOO AIRWAYS IS SET TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)