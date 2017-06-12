BRIEF-Aircastle names Michael Inglese as CEO

June 12 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd:

* Aircastle announces senior management transition and changes to board of directors

* Aircastle Ltd- Michael Inglese has been named chief executive officer and was appointed to board of directors.

* Aircastle Ltd- Ron Wainshal will step aside to focus on his health and recovery

* Aircastle Ltd- board also promoted Aaron Dahlke to chief financial officer and interim chief accounting officer of company

