FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 7 days
BRIEF-Aircastle Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Aircastle Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd

* Aircastle announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $223.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of june 30, 2017, aircastle owned and managed 203 aircraft with a net book value of $6.8 billion

* Aircastle ltd - qtrly ‍net loss includes $65.7 million of net aircraft impairment charges related to freighter aircraft sales​

* Aircastle ltd - ‍for h2, have closed or committed to close about $950 million of additional aircraft investments, and expect to sell about $600 million​

* Aircastle ltd - ‍exit from cargo market, which began several years ago, is nearing completion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.