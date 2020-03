March 26 (Reuters) - Airea PLC:

* COVID-19 TRADING UPDATE, DIVIDEND AND AGM

* TO WITHDRAW PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.3P PAYABLE ON 20 MAY 2020.

* PLANNING IS ONGOING WITH OUR SUPPLY CHAIN TO PHASE ORDERS IN LINE WITH OUR ORDER EXPECTATIONS

* WILL BE LOOKING TO FULFIL ORDERS AS USUAL AS AND WHEN THEY ARE RECEIVED.

* GROUP EXPECTS AN OVERALL REDUCTION IN DEMAND FOR FLOORING PRODUCTS.