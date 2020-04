April 29 (Reuters) - Airesis SA:

* FY MOVEMENT SALES UP 4% TO CHF 10 MILLION AND EBITDA UP 4% TO CHF 0.6 MCHF

* FY NET RESULT SWINGS TO LOSS OF CHF 14.0 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2KIqMe7 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)