Jan 18 (Reuters) - Airgain Inc:

* AIRGAIN INC - ‍REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR ITS SALES OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 OF 12% TO 15% GROWTH OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* AIRGAIN INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED​ SALES OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 OF 20% GROWTH OVER ITS FISCAL YEAR 2017 TARGET - SEC FILING