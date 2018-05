BRIEF-Airgain Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.12

May 3 (Reuters) - Airgain Inc:

* AIRGAIN REPORTS RECORD SALES FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRESIDENT AND CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 2, 2018

* EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS SALES OUTLOOK OF 20% GROWTH OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017